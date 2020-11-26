Grosvenor Casino in Dundee is offering community groups, care homes and key workers free lunches during the second coronavirus lockdown.

Staff at the casino on West Marketgait spent the first few months of the coronavirus outbreak making up free lunches for blue light key workers.

However, after the casino was forced to close back down when Dundee entered a Level 3 lockdown, staff have started up the free lunch service once again.

‘Please jump on board’

In the last few weeks the casino has handed out more than 350 lunches to key workers, but manager Andrew Miller wants other community groups, homeless shelters and care homes to get involved too.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Andrew said: “For the last couple of weeks we have been shut so we have been reaching out to the police, fire brigade and NHS workers.

“They can phone up, order their lunch and then we cook it for them.

“Yesterday was burger day, for example, and we handed out 90 burger lunches to the police.

“It has been a busy couple of weeks but we have the capacity to do so much more.

“We want to reach out to other organisations and help out as many people as possible, whether that’s homeless shelters or kids groups.

“It is completely free, so please jump on board.”

‘No one was expecting this to go on for so long’

Every day the lunch option changes and there is always one meat and one vegetarian option available.

Andrew added: “It is a rolling menu, so Tuesdays are curry days, and we also do things like burgers and sausages and mash, hearty staples to make sure someone gets a decent lunch.

“Back in March we ran this service all the way through the first lockdown until early August for blue light key workers.

“But this time it is focused on all frontline key workers, charities and vulnerable people because after so much time no one was expecting this to go on for so long.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“For the staff it is also a great way to keep our minds going and able to do something in the community.

“It is completely free, so please jump on board.

“If there are paramedics in an ambulance who need a quick lunch and don’t know what to do, give us a phone.”

The meals are handed out weekdays from 11am until 3pm and the casino can be contacted on 01382 309120.