Dundee carry on winning habit to please manager James McPake as he admits trialist Corey Panter impressed him

Dundee boss James McPake was pleased to see his side carry on the good habits that served them so well at the end of last season after a 3-0 win at Forfar.

The Dark Blues lost just one of their final 12 league matches of last season as they won promotion through the play-offs.

Now they are preparing for life back in the Premiership and got their pre-season schedule off to a winning start.

Charlie Adam was front and centre as he put on a masterclass of passing at Station Park, laying on three assists in the space of six second-half minutes.

Danny Mullen, Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan were the beneficiaries on the end of the former Scotland international’s precision passing as they secured a 3-0 win over Forfar.

“The win capped off a really good first week of pre-season,” said manager McPake.

“The players came back in great condition and have worked hard all week. To get them all through 45 minutes injury-free is good.

“The players looked sharp, fit and strong.

“We will always be greedy. You can’t be too critical but we could have been even more ruthless at times.

“It is about fitness but you want to carry on the good habits from the end of last season.

“The goals were excellent. Three fantastic passes from Charlie Adam and three brilliant finishes. The pleasing thing is those were goals we saw from Dundee last season so that’s still working.

“We’ll get better as we get fitter.”

New boys

New signings McCowan and Ryan Sweeney got their first taste of action as Dundee players after signing this summer.

Both were part of sweeping changes at half-time as McPake changed his entire XI and impressed their manager.

Centre-back Sweeney showed his strength while McCowan demonstrated quality and composure in front of goal as he scored the third of the afternoon.

On the hour-mark former Ayr man McCowan made it 3-0, taking the ball past Forfar keeper Marc McCallum with his first touch and finishing with his second.

McPake added: “It was a great ball from Charlie, what a touch from Luke and Paul McMullan got his first goal for the club as well.

“Danny’s goal was very good as well. The pleasing thing was we’ve seen Danny score that goal against Hearts, Jordan McGhee score one like that against Raith Rovers.

“It’s no secret we have the quality with Charlie Adam to do that so if we get people running off the ball then he will make goals for us.

“There were a lot of positives in that game.”

Trialist

Ahead of the game, Dundee were given special dispensation to play Luton Town defender Corey Panter as a trialist.

Panter recently signed a new contract at Kenilworth Road and the Hatters are keen to get the youngster some first-team experience.

And McPake admits the player has impressed so far as he ponders a loan deal for the 20-year-old.

“Corey was excellent at left-back,” he said.

“He’s just signed a new deal with Luton. We have a relationship with someone at that club and we were keen to have a look at him.

“We have been impressed but we’ll have another look next week.”

Positive Covid test

The only negative for the Dark Blues on the day was the news that their most recent round of Covid-19 testing had returned a positive case.

The club announced before the Forfar clash that they had one player self-isolating.

Striker Jason Cummings was missing from the matchday squad in Angus, though the club can’t confirm he is the positive case due to medical confidentiality.

McPake said: “We are used to it now, we’ve had a few cases. We are conscious of it.

“Things have changed around the club this season for the better with simple things like the players getting showers after games.

“Covid is still around, though, and we are all aware of that.

“It’s unfortunate for the player who has it.

“We have dealt with it and managed it pretty well with there being only one missing.

“The players and staff are vigilant and the first thing for us is safety.

“It will pop up, we know it will, so we just have to deal with it when it does.”