Dundee carers go the extra mile to help vulnerable residents during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to many industries as both the UK and Scottish governments attempt to limit its spread.

However, thousands of people across Tayside continue to require help and support in spite of the extraordinary circumstances they find themselves in.

Carers across the region are now going the extra mile to ensure the most vulnerable people locally are not forgotten amid the global health crisis.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Cornerstone’s Dundee carers are among many across the country who are now faced with the challenge of ensuring the people they support retain a good quality of life, while also shielding them from the virus.

This means that many are unable to leave their homes, or see their families and loved ones.

Tonia Di-Ponio helps to support are Heather McNicoll, 34, and Sharon Smith, 49, at supported accommodation in Kirkton.

“We try and make the day as fun as possible. Recently, we have had the Nintendo Wii out and we do arts and crafts,” she said.

“It’s just to keep them occupied and entertained, and to keep the situation as calm as possible and keep everything as normal.

“Normally we do take them out a lot for fresh air and to do activities so it has been a challenge to try and keep them entertained inside the house.”

The current lockdown also means that Heather and Sharon are not able to see their family as face-to-face contact with them has been limited to staff members only.

But Tonia and her colleagues have managed to keep their spirits up by ensuring they can still keep in touch through technology.

“We’ve been told it’s staff only at the house just for the safety of the girls but we keep in touch with the families and we have been doing a lot of Facetime calls with them,” Tonia said.

“Obviously they are used to seeing their family so it’s important to keep that contact with them.

“They’ve been great with the whole situation though, considering they’re normally out quite a lot and the better weather is coming in.”

The carers have even taken steps to ensure they are ready if they themselves have to isolate with the pair.

Tonia, 24, said: “We have had overnight bags stocked full so if anything were to happen, we have prepared ourselves if we have to stay at the house.

“We are just trying to adapt to everything that is going on.”

Carers have been classed as key workers by the government because their work is vital to public health and safety during the coronavirus lockdown.

But it also poses its own difficulties as the staff have to fit their duties around caring for their own families at home.

Tonia added: “One of the ladies who works here, her partner is also a key worker so it has been a struggle to try and juggle things about.

“Cornerstone has been flexible in giving out shifts that allow people to continue working.”

Cornerstone has praised the efforts of its carers, the length and breadth of the country, who it says are going “above and beyond the call of duty” to protect vulnerable people.

Hazel Brown, chief executive, said: “”I am always moved by the humility, compassion and commitment of the Cornerstone workforce, but none more so than in the last few weeks.

“I have every confidence that, with the support of their local communities, Cornerstone colleagues will continue to rise to the significant challenges that lie ahead”

For anyone interested in joining one of the fantastic Cornerstone teams, there are a number of vacancies with various contracts, flexible hours and relief opportunities available now.”

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: