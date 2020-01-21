Dundee carer to appear at hearing over allegations she ‘roughly handled’ and shouted and swore at residents

A care worker is set to appear before a tribunal over allegations she roughly handled and shouted and swore at residents – and hid two suspensions from regulators.

Sandra McColl has been summoned to appear before an independent panel convened by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The SSSC, Scotland’s care regulator, alleges she behaved “inappropriately” by forcefully handling care home residents and using “derogatory and abusive language” in their company.

It also claims she failed to report a colleague who used abusive language to her manager and failed to disclose two suspensions from her role to the SSSC.

She will face a hearing at the watchdog’s HQ in Dundee next week, expected to run for four days. If the allegations are found to be true she could face suspension or being struck off.