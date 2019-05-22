Dundee care workers to be balloted on strike action over council cuts

Dundee’s care workers are to be balloted on taking strike action in their ongoing battle against council cuts.

GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum said a three-week strike ballot against a cuts imposition is now under way.

She said: “GMB Scotland will ballot its members in home care, parks and environment, education, bereavement and leisure and culture services across DCC until Monday June 10, in a direct response to the council’s decision to impose it’s Managing Workforce Change Policy.

“Left unchallenged, the policy will affect every member of staff resulting in a removal of a commitment to no compulsory redundancies; a two-year cap to the flexible retirement scheme and a reduction in the cash conservation scheme from three years to one year.

“This is a clear shift in policy over terms and conditions.

“There is no way we will let this go unchallenged.”