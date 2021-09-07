News / Local / Fife Dundee care worker who assaulted partner and used stolen bank card struck off By Steven Rae September 7, 2021, 10:59 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 12:16 pm Oceanne Camus stole and used bank card from St Andrews University students' union. A woman who assaulted her partner and went on a spending spree with a stolen bank card has been banned from working in the care industry. Oceanne Camus had been working in the homes of vulnerable people and had access to their belongings, the hearing heard. She has now been banned from working as a care at home service support worker. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe