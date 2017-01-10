A Dundee care home worker who repeatedly branded a resident a “wicked, wicked woman” and banged her head against a wall has been struck off.

Care assistant Lorna Wilson was found to have committed misconduct on several occasions by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) while working at the Riverside View Care Home on Clovis Duveau Drive.

Between February 1 and February 25 last year, Ms Wilson was found to have repeatedly called one resident, known as AA, a “wicked, wicked woman” and handled her in an “unreasonably rough manner” while taking her to the toilet, banging her head against a wall.

She was also found to have said, “If I had the chance to not see you again, I would take it.”

When asked by a fellow colleague to help support another resident — known as BB — while using the toilet, she also said, “Oh, for god’s sake” and roughly removed the soiled bedsheets of the resident from their bed and threw them to the floor.

Between January 20 2015 and Feb-ruary 25 last year, Ms Wilson was also found to have said to residents, “For god’s sake, hurry up” on a number of occasions, and to have repeatedly told resident AA, “If only I could leave you”, or “I wish I could stay away from you”.

In making its decision, the SSSC said her fitness to practise was impaired and that her misconduct appeared to have occurred in relatively routine circumstances for care workers.

The report said: “Residents have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect and protected from harm by social service workers in whom they and the public have placed their trust and confidence.

“Your behaviour was a misuse of your power and position as a social service worker .”

Ms Wilson accepted the decision.

A spokeswoman for the care home said: “The health and safety of our residents is our number one priority.

“If allegations are brought to our attention, we take immediate action to ensure residents are safe, we robustly investigate, and we inform all the appropriate authorities. We continue to work tirelessly to ensure our residents receive the kindest care.”

Ms Wilson could not be reached for comment.