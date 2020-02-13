Dundee care home worker rubbed cushion in woman’s face and pretended to spit on her

A disgraced care home worker told residents she found them “disgusting” and subjected them to abusive behaviour including rubbing a cushion in a woman’s face.

Sandra McColl, a one-time employee of Balhousie Care Limited, insulted and used force against multiple residents of Clement Park Care Home in the space of a single day.

In the most severe incident, the sacked worker grabbed a woman with dementia by the arm and yanked her before putting a cushion in her face and moving it from side to side.

She called the resident “disgusting” and “evil” and pretended to spit in their face.

A regulator has ordered that McColl be struck from the register of practising social service workers. She can appeal the decision.

The independent panel convened by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) to hear McColl’s case heard from former colleagues who detailed her abusive behaviour on or around January 31 2018.

One health care assistant described how the resident McColl abused could “occasionally be violent” due to her dementia – and recalled how the carer lashed out after the resident spat at her.

The worker, kept anonymous to protect her identity, recalled McColl pushing the cushion into the resident’s face, saying: “You are disgusting and if you spit on me, I will spit on you”. She then mimicked a spitting action.

On the same day, the same employee saw her call two other residents “disgusting”.

Concerns had been raised about the Clement Park worker for some time, with McColl suspended on two occasions in August 2016 and January 2017.

She had also been given a written warning in September 2016 – but failed to declare this or the suspensions to the SSSC.

Upon being told of the January 31 2018 incidents a senior nurse was reported to have described the allegations as something “solid to get (McColl) out” of her job.

A former manager at Clement Park told the panel that McColl had also failed to report an incident where another carer had shouted and sworn at a resident in 2016.

Reviewing the evidence, the panel concluded she had shown little insight or remorse into her behaviour – and had not engaged with the SSSC’s investigation.

And despite the fact she had no previous history with the regulator, the panel opted to strike her off to maintain public confidence in the care profession.

The SSSC report of proceedings concluded: “The panel has concluded that, should you return to work unrestricted in the care sector, service users would be at risk of harm.”

Balhousie Care says it followed “all due process” in dealing with McColl’s conduct prior to her sacking in February 2018.

A spokeswoman said: “Sandra McColl’s employment with Balhousie Care Group was terminated in February 2018 following an investigation.”