Dundee care home worker had underwear down lying next to vulnerable woman

A care home worker is facing a “lengthy” jail term after being convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a resident.

Lewis Collings was discovered by a colleague at the Dundee home with his trousers and underwear below his waist while lying next to the vulnerable woman.

His trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims that Collins dropped his bottoms because he “had a wedgie” but later gave evidence saying it was his victim who pulled his trousers down.

However, jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court saw through Collings’ lies and found him guilty of exposing himself to the woman.

A sheriff today remanded the 28-year-old in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

The court heard that Collings’ victim suffered from Huntington’s disease.

When giving evidence, one of Collings’ co-workers said she walked into the woman’s room and saw the perv next to the woman with his trousers “20 to 30 centimetres” from his waist.

She said Collings made no attempt to pull his trousers and underwear up.

Police seized Collings’ mobile phone and found links to pornography sites along with Google search terms including “sex in care homes” and “satisfying the sexual needs of care home residents.”

He denied engaging in any sexual activity and also claimed he removed his trousers because he was “hot”.

Collings then told jurors that his victim was responsible for removing his trousers.

Jurors found Collings, of Dunholm Road, guilty by a unanimous verdict of engaging in sexual activity with the woman by exposing himself to her at the home on May 13 2018.

The offence was committed while Collings was supposed to be providing care for her.

Following Collings’ conviction, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “Your evidence beggared belief. You were making it up as you went along.

“It is hard to see how you will avoid a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Collings was remanded in custody until next month for the preparation of social work reports.

He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for life.