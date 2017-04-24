A Broughty Ferry care home has received a positive review for its “warm” and “welcoming” atmosphere.

Redwood House in Seafield Road was visited by Care Inspectorate staff on April 10 to have its care and quality of staff assessed.

Following the inspection, the facility received ratings of “good” for its quality of care and “very good” for its quality of staffing.

A report published by the Inspectorate noted residents were happy with the quality of the care they received.

It stated: “We concluded that Redwood House was providing a good standard of care and support.

“There was a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We observed staff speak to people in an open, respectful and supportive way.

“Residents commented very positively about the service and the qualities of the staff.”

Staff at the home were praised for offering a variety of meal choices, including lighter lunches and bigger main meals later in the day, and inspectors noted that stringent recruitment policies were in place.

Two recommendations were made — to address the development of personal care plans for residents and to ensure a newly appointed activity coordinator is supported effectively by management.

Kennedy Care Group has been contacted for comment.