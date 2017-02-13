Balhousie Care Group has vowed to continue with its bid to extend one of its homes — despite having to withdraw its latest application.

Architects James Paul Associates submitted a proposal to extend the Moyness Care Home in West Ferry on behalf of the care group on December 8.

However, deliberations with planning officers took the application past its eight-week limit.

The withdrawn application is the second in 10 years that has been submitted to extend Moyness.

The existing accommodation was renovated just last year but the home does not currently meet standards for maximising staff efficiency set by the Care Inspectorate.

The previous application, submitted in 2007, was rejected for contravening local development plan policies on impacting local buildings and trees and over- development of the site.

Roddy Paul, of James Paul Associates, said: “The problem with planning is that there’s a time limit in getting things done and dusted. We decided we would withdraw the application until a later date.

“Obviously the key thing is that we want to improve the quality of the accommodation and bring the home up to modern standards.

“The centre needs 40 bedrooms to maximise staff. There’s nothing specific the planners have issues with — they just want to look at one or two things.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long before we resubmit the application and we’re all hoping that it goes through.”

A spokeswoman for Balhousie said: “We have recently withdrawn the planning application for Balhousie Moyness Care Home. We will resubmit the application at a later stage.”