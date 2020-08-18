Dundee care home closed to visitors after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed at a Dundee care home.

Clement Park Care Home in Lochee has been closed to visitors after it was confirmed that a member of staff had tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman for Balhousie Care Group, which runs the home, said: “We can confirm that, in accordance with public health regulations, we have closed Balhousie Clement Park to visitors after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

“All relatives were immediately informed and testing was carried out on our residents and remaining staff. There are no positive cases among residents and we await the results of the staff tests.

“While we deeply regret that visits have been temporarily suspended, our priority must be the health and safety of our residents and the Clement Park staff team. We wish our colleague a swift recovery.”