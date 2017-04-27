Dundee care home ‘among Scotland’s top 20’

Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry has been named among the top 20 recommended care homes in Scotland.

There are 1,140 homes in the country, with the top 20 receiving an award from carehome.co.uk, an online directory and industry website for researching and sourcing a care home in the UK.

The award is based on the care home’s recommendations from their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Lynn McLean, manager at Balcarres, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition, particularly as it’s based on recommendations by the people who matter — our residents, their families and friends.

“The award is testament to the hard work and commitment of all the staff who provide high levels of care and make Balcarres a homely, safe and comfortable environment for our residents to live in.”

Davina Ludlow, director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends.”