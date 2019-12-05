Dundee care boss slams ‘witch hunt’ investigation after findings point to £479 chair purchase with charity cash

The former manager of a charitable care service has claimed she is the victim of a “witch hunt” after she was reprimanded for using £479 of its funds to buy herself an office chair.

Laura Scott, one-time boss at The Inclusion Group, was also found to have short-changed the charitable care provider out of almost £6,000 of income by reducing the hourly care rate charged for someone she knew outside of work.

Care watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has handed the manager a 24-month warning for a litany of infractions, which also included allowing someone to work with care users without having a disclosure check verified.

An independent panel convened by the SSSC to assess Scott’s case found there was sufficient evidence to prove she had used £479 of Inclusion Group funds she was not entitled to in order to buy an electric rise chair for her own benefit.

But when approached by the Tele, Ms. Scott strongly refuted the allegations made against her.

She said: “This was a witch hunt from within the organisation.

“The issue with the chair was a mix up and we paid the money back twice but they kept refunding it.

“It was my mistake for using the wrong card in the first place but it was blatantly an error.”

The independent panel also agreed that she had reduced an hourly rate of care for someone she knew – named only in documents as AA – from £18 an hour to £13.20 an hour for a period of almost 18 months between November 2014 and March 2016.

The cut-price care was calculated as having deprived the Meadowside charity – which last year reported an income of £1.3 million through donations and funding grants – of £5965.20 of income.

Ms Scott also strongly denied these allegations, claiming that she believed senior members of staff were entitled to this discount.

She explained: “Another member of the charity had given a similar discount so this was no different.

“I believed a precedent had been set.”

Scott was also found to have permitted a colleague to work with service users between July and September 2015 without a PVG disclosure check being received by the charity.

She then failed to inform the SSSC that the worker had been dismissed, and failed to tell the Inclusion Group’s board that they had carried out 391 hours of work without the PVG check being received.

This was also dismissed by the former charity boss, who pinned the blame on what she called an “admin error”.

Following the panel’s findings, the SSSC told Scott: “These behaviours had the potential to deprive your employer of funds which could otherwise have been used for the benefit of vulnerable service users and to improve their standard of care.”

Ms Scott and her family slammed the SSSC’s process of investigation, claiming it was “ridiculous” and “inefficient”.

Scott was handed a 24-month warning which requires her to declare her infractions to any new employer – and has been ordered to submit a “reflective account” of her actions to national care chiefs.

The Inclusion Group were contacted for comment.