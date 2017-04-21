Electric vehicle-only parking bays are set to be provided in two city car parks.

Members of Dundee City Council’s city development committee will be asked to approve the proposals on Monday.

Queen Street car park in Broughty Ferry will provide approximately 20 electric vehicle-only bays, as well as an area for a transformer and battery storage.

Meanwhile, Balgay Street car park in Lochee is to be redesignated from a limited waiting car park to a car park that is only for the use of electric vehicles being charged.

The council’s director of city management Mike Galloway said the request to alter the parking provision in the two car parks had been made following a grant of £1.86 million from the Office of Low Emission Vehicles.

He added: “Some of the money will provide 20 new electric vehicle-only bays at Queen Street car park in Broughty Ferry and some will provide a hub for green cars at Balgay Street, Lochee.”