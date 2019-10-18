Dundee car dealer’s bid to create a new MOT centre could be backed by councillors

A city car dealer’s bid to create a new MOT centre could be backed by councillors.

The recommendation comes in the face of opposition from local residents who claim the firm does not show community spirit.

West End Suzuki wants to create a single MOT bay inside the former warehouse of Hi-Tech Acoustic Services at 17 Panmure Street.

The building has been owned by Stephen Russell, who runs the adjacent Broughty Ferry Auto Services, since August 2016.

However, 11 objections have been filed against the plans by locals who feel the proposal would bring an unwelcome amount of additional traffic to the area.

A report on the plans, to be scrutinised by councillors next week, also notes local discontent with how the dealership has consulted on its plans.

It states: “Concerns were raised in relation to the applicant not working with residents in the area like other existing businesses; the agent hasn’t carried out notification; ownership of other existing business premises and the unauthorised commencement of works.”

Local residents are expected to make deputations to the city’s planning committee on Monday night, asking elected members to refuse the plans. However, their concerns have been downplayed by Dundee City Council planning officers, who have recommended the proposals are green-lit.

They say the location – within an “established” industrial zone of the Ferry – is suitable for the planned MOT centre.

Officers conclude: “The application would not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding road network and the proposed location is appropriate for the proposed use.”

Approval of the plans has been recommended so long as fixed opening hours of 8am-6pm during the week and 8am-1pm on Saturdays is agreed, along with other details on acceptable noise limits and parking facilities.

West End Suzuki was contacted for comment.

Elsewhere, the planning committee will also hear of the decision to approve plans for 62 homes on the former site of the Kingspark school on Gillburn Road in Kirkton.

Persimmon Homes succeeded in persuading Scottish Government reporters that its plans for the site were in line with local development guidelines, despite heavy community resistance.