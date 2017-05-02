A Dundee car dealership has submitted plans to redevelop its showroom in a move that will bring a “significant benefit” to the area.

West End Honda, based in the Ferry’s Queen Street, has applied to Dundee City Council to redesign the car showroom forecourt by demolishing part of a building, creating additional customer parking and amending the car sales display area.

In the submission, planning consultants Suller and Clark said: “At a time when many car sales businesses are choosing to move to large purpose-built retail warehouse accommodation on the outskirts of towns, West End Honda is committed to Broughty Ferry.

“They consider this to be the most sustainable and appropriate location, serving their local customers and supporting local businesses.

“The aim is to provide an increased number of customer parking spaces, improved ease of access for customers and an improved car display area.

“The reconfiguration will provide an enhanced road frontage to Queen Street, allowing additional cars for sale to be displayed.

“The continuing investment in Broughty Ferry by this long-established family business will bring a significant benefit to the surrounding area and provide continued support for the surrounding local business which benefit from spin-off trade.”

The building earmarked for demolition formerly operated as an electrician’s garage before it was purchased by West End Honda in the 1980s.

In 2014, the garage undertook initial investigations to assess whether the existing building could be renovated but it was deemed to be in poor condition and requiring “significant investment” to bring the site up to modern building standards.

Instead, it is now proposed to knock it down in a bid redevelop the area.