Dundee car dealer declares himself bankrupt with £325k of debt

A local car dealer has declared himself bankrupt with over £300,000 of debts less than a year after closing two of his garages.

Charles Sandeman, who has run several garages across Dundee, filed for insolvency at the end of August having amassed £325,558 of unpaid debts with £25,000 of assets to his name.

His firm, Sillerton Ltd – involved in the “sale of used cars and light motor vehicles” – is also set to be wound up after a compulsory strike-off notice was lodged by Companies House.

It never filed accounts in its year-and-a-half-long lifespan.

Mr Sandeman still owns a property in Invergowrie, according to documents held by the Registers for Scotland. He purchased it in 2007 for £615,000.

The 44-year-old made headlines last year when he closed two of his dealerships without warning.

Both South Road Motors and Ancrum Autos were shuttered without explanation.

Staff had initially claimed that South Road was closed for resurfacing – but Mr Sandeman later claimed he had exercised “get-out” clauses in the leases he had for the sites – to the fury of his landlords who said this was not the case.

Anyone who declares themselves bankrupt in Scotland – a process known as sequestration – cannot act as a company director.

Mr Sandeman’s remaining car dealership in Dundee, Motor Mile Motors on Clepington Road, is continuing to operate under a new company, Motor Mile Motors Ltd.

It was set up last November, and run by a Mr James McGhee.

Sandeman previously ran the same dealership as Glencross Motors before dissolving that firm in 2015.

The Tele understands that Mr Sandeman had unpaid bills with a number of local firms.

Mr Sandeman has listed a house in Longforgan as his home address in his insolvency notice.

A woman at the address told the Tele he was not available to speak when approached yesterday.

However, later speaking by phone, Mr Sandeman said he was no longer involved in running Motor Mile Motors.

“Motor Mile Motors Ltd was incorporated last November – that isn’t news to anyone,” he said.

“I’m not prepared to discuss anything about this. It is all in the hands of the Accountant In Bankruptcy.

“Motor Mile Motors is still going strong I believe. I’m absolutely not involved in the business.”