Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee captain Charlie Adam could make sensational return from injury against Dundee United

By Scott Lorimer
September 14, 2021, 8:42 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 8:52 pm
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam could see an early return to action.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam could see an early return to action.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam could be set for a blockbuster return to action against rivals United this weekend – after initially being ruled out for weeks.

The 35-year-old suffered a groin injury during the 1-0 defeat to Motherwell on August 28 and looked set for a spell on the sidelines.

The former Liverpool man even travelled to London for a specialist to assess the damage.

Charlie Adam was injured in the game away to Motherwell on August 28 and looked set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

An initial prognosis of around 6 weeks was given, meaning the Dark Blues’ linchpin would miss key games against United, St Johnstone and Rangers.

But Dundee manager James McPake has now revealed that his key man could make a return to action as soon as this weekend.

‘Well ahead of schedule’

He told Sky Sports News: “He’s well ahead of schedule – he did tell me he was a fast healer.

“That’s showing in the exercises he’s doing and we’ll judge him on Friday and Saturday before we make a decision.

“From thinking we were going to miss him until the Rangers game (25 September), certainly missing the derby and St Johnstone game, we now know he’s got a chance in both games.”

‘He’d love to play’

Despite the midfielder being a life-long Dundee fan, McPake acknowledges Adam’s desire to play a part in the game at Tannadice, which looks set to be a sell-out.

But the veteran is also more than aware he’ll not push himself to return before he’s ready.

McPake added: “We’ll give it every chance. Charlie is experienced.

“In as much as he’s a Dundee fan and he’d love to play in the derbies, he’s played in massive games, Champions League games, cup finals so he’s not naive enough to come and play in a game that’s going to be 100 miles per hour.

“If he’s not right, he’ll tell me. So we’ll know Friday, Saturday just how much we can get out of him – if anything at all. If not, then we look ahead to Wednesday [v St Johnstone].”