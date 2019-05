A cannabis producer who supplied the drug to others had sentence deferred until June 26 for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Iain McFadyen, 52, of Foundry Lane, admitted that he produced cannabis and was concerned in the supply of cannabis on Constitution Road between May 19 and September 4 last year and that he imported knuckledusters on July 2 last year.

His bail was continued.