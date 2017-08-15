Dundee cancer survivor says charity event ‘a chance to give something back’

Cancer survivor Megan Fletcher is set to take part in this year’s Relay for Life in a bid to “give something back”.

The brave teenager said she felt honoured and proud to be able to take part in the event and hopes to raise more than £250.

Only last week, Megan underwent further tests after finding a new lump under her arm.

However, she said doctors have told her there was “nothing to worry about”.

Megan, 16, said: “I’ll be taking part in the Relay for Life as a survivor — I’m trying to raise at least £250 for Cancer Research UK.

“I’ve already managed to raise some money but hope to raise much more on the day.

“Hopefully I’m also going to run a tombola on the day of the event and I’m planning to sell some cakes and biscuits.

“I’ll also be doing some face painting for all ages. I was given so much help when I was going through my cancer, so I would love to be able to give something back.

“It will be a great feeling to do a lap at the start along with other cancer survivors.”

Megan, who was the face of the Tele’s Bald is Beautiful campaign, helping to raise more than £20,000 for local children suffering from cancer while fighting the illness herself.

Last March, Megan was told she was in remission after undergoing chemotherapy in Edinburgh and was delighted to get back to a normal life.

However, when the St John’s High pupil was at Army Cadet camp near Liverpool during the summer holidays, she discovered a new lump.

She said: “When I returned from camp I went back to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh for tests.

“Doctors told me there was nothing to worry about so that’s good enough for me. I’m not worrying at all and I’m keen to take part in the Relay for Life.”

It was the discovery of a lump under Megan’s arm that led to doctors diagnosing Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2015.

Teams of eight-15 people, of all ages, levels of fitness and from all walks of life, are invited to take part in Relay for Life.

The event takes place at the Ronnie McIntosh Athletics Stadium, Caird Park, over the weekend of August 26 and 27.

It will be the 11th time Relay for Life has taken place in Dundee.