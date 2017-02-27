Life expectancy for people in Dundee with cancer is “significantly worse” than the national average, a leading charity has warned.

A higher rate of people also die from the disease in the city than across the UK, according to Macmillan Cancer Support.

As such, the charity has committed £1 million to a project which will test the value of a collaboration with Dundee City Council in trying to battle the disease.

It is estimated that 8,400 people will be living with or be in remission from cancer by 2030 in the city.

Dundee will be the first city in Scotland to benefit from Macmillan’s Improving the Cancer Journey project between May 2017 and June 2019.

Phase one of the project – due to be launched in May – will focus on Coldside and Lochee, the two areas with the highest incidence of cancer in the city.

People will be invited at the point of diagnosis, as well as referred by two clinical nurse specialist teams and council advice services.

It will be funded by a grant of up to £1m from Macmillan Cancer Support until June 2019.

David Lynch, chief officer of the Dundee Health and Social Care Integrated Joint Board, said: “We want everyone affected by cancer to be able to live as well and as independently as possible.

“The overall aim of the project is to provide clear, seamless and accessible pathways of care and support.

“The social care needs of people with cancer are far more widespread than Macmillan had expected and, in many cases, levels of support are falling woefully short.”

In 2014, 5,800 people in Dundee were estimated to have cancer, or be in remission, with that figure expected to rise by 31% by 2030.

The model proposed by the cancer charity is a “hub and spoke” idea, where the client can link up with various organisations coming together in one setting.

It will be offered in a community setting such as a library.

Their needs will be comprehensively assessed, from physical issues, such as pain and fatigue, to the emotional, social and financial needs such as housing, family or employment issues.

City-wide access will be phase two, developed from October 2017. The final phase will commence in June 2018 and will decide the future of the project in Dundee.

Janice Preston, Macmillan’s head in Scotland, said: “We want to work with the council and people with cancer and their families to develop a service that will meet the needs of local people.

“We previously piloted this service in Glasgow and the results were startling.

“Thousands of people used the service ­­­­­­— with 77% from the most deprived areas of the city. Many said they would have had no idea where to turn otherwise.

“We hope to create similar services across Scotland but Dundee is the first area we want to put this in place.”