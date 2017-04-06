Dundee can survive the drop in relegation fight insists coach

It’s been a bruising time but assistant boss Gerry McCabe believes there is enough quality in the dressing room for Dundee to secure Premiership survival.

The Dark Blues went down to a last-minute penalty at Ross County on Tuesday night, meaning they’ve now lost five top-flight games in a row.

The defeat confirms they will spend the rest of the season battling in the bottom six to avoid relegation.

But despite the alarming slump in form recently, Gerry is convinced it’s a war that will be won.

“We know what we’ve got in the dressing-room. The boys are disappointed because they’ve worked so hard and they work so hard in training,” he said.

“We have enough quality and, hopefully, we can start picking up points, beginning on Saturday.”

He didn’t hide his disappointment at the latest defeat, in a game that for a long time looked like ending in stalemate.

“I think both teams would have settled for a point but unfortunately for us we’ve conceded a penalty in the dying seconds of the game and it’s not given us a chance to respond.

“It was a disappointed dressing-room at the end.

“We are on a bad run just now but there are seven games to go, seven cup finals I would say.

“I don’t think you are going to see pretty football in any of the games between now and the end of the season.

“All of us down there are vying for the same points and it’s not about the performances, it’s about getting as many points as we can.”

Dundee will head to Hearts on Saturday minus midfielder Danny Williams.

He will be suspended after picking up a red card in injury time.

Williams, who’d been booked earlier, saw red following a bust up in the Ross County area after Mark O’Hara had gone down when Dundee felt he’d been fouled.

Instead, though, referee John Beaton booked him for diving.

It was O’Hara’s tackle on Michael Gardyne at the other end that had led to the decisive penalty.

That was another decision Dundee felt Beaton got wrong, while home gaffer Jim McIntyre was of the opinion his side should have had an earlier spot-kick when Paul McGowan appeared to handle in the box midway through the second half.