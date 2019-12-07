Dundee can expect Lichties storm in today’s match

Dundee may have to deal with the wind and weather at Gayfield today but boss James McPake says coping with the quality of Arbroath is much more important.

The Dark Blues head to face a Red Lichties side capable of moving above them in the Championship table with victory.

Dick Campbell’s side have earned plenty of plaudits for the way they have made the step-up after winning League One last season and James says his side will have to be at their best to get a result this afternoon.

“Arbroath have quality and are in this league because they have done very well,” James said.

“They have continued to win games this season.

“They haven’t been in this league for a while and people will say about going to Gayfield ‘it’ll be wet, it’ll be windy’ but they have quality in their side and that’s why they beat teams.

© SNS

“They’ve shown they can win anywhere so being up for it from our point of view isn’t enough, we need to show quality on top of that. We need to put on a performance, performing to the levels we’ve shown we can get to.

“We haven’t had anything in between recently – it’s been really good or really bad.”

In his 23rd match as a first-team manager, James is coming up against a veteran of Scottish football management in Arbroath’s Campbell.

He said: “I have a lot of admiration for what Dick Campbell has done in his career.

“He’s still getting results, he’s had some knocks in his career but his enthusiasm is great.

“They have been really steady at home but, above all else, they have quality and I think that gets ignored sometimes.”