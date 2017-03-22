When Cammy Kerr saw Celtic take the ball to the corner flag with three or four minutes of Sunday’s Dens clash with Dundee still to go, he knew his team had given the champions-elect a game.

Like every other Dark Blues player, the 21-year-old first reaction to the final whistle a few minutes later was disappointment.

No matter how good the opposition, he’s never happy with a defeat. Now the dust has settled on the Hoops’ 2-1 victory, he admits, short of picking up points, Dundee could not have taken many more positives from those 90 minutes.

In short, if there is a way to lose a game, that’s exactly what the home team managed on this occasion and he believes the weekend performance is one that augurs well for the final two months of the season.

“I thought it was a good performance, especially the second half. The longer the game went on, I felt it looked as if we were going to sneak something,” said the full-back.

“Celtic had a spell when they kind of took control of the game and that is going to happen when you play these teams because they are quality.

“But I think we put a lot of pressure on them in the end. So, while we were obviously disappointed with the result, we could take a lot of confidence from the way we played.

“They did change their shape near the end and they did take the ball into the corner when there was a few minutes left on the clock and it’s not very often you see a Celtic team do that, so we should be encouraged.

“They took off a striker and put on another centre-half and that shows the intensity we were playing with and that we were fighting right to the end to take something from the game.

“I think we matched them for long periods. It was hard when they went into a two-goal lead because they sat on the game and they have the players who can do that. But we came back and they had to work.”

Kerr firmly believes the standard Dundee produced will, if repeated consistently, will see them pick up a good few victories over the final nine games of the season.

If that’s the case, the question is will it see his team claim a top-six place, or simply be enough to ensure they steer clear of a relegation dogfight in the closing weeks?

With four games to go until the league splits he is aiming for the former but admits everyone at Dens is aware of the need to get wins to stay out of trouble.

“We are looking at the top six and feel we probably need three wins from the next four to get there. It might have been a couple but Partick (in sixth) are on a good run.

“The league is so tight we can’t ignore what’s below us and, if we don’t make the top six, we want to get the wins we need to be safe as quickly as possible.

“We believe we can because we’ve shown what we are capable of even losing to Celtic and when we’ve won games like when Rangers came here.”

Kerr, incidentally, is not pretending Sunday was a perfect performance and stresses the players will be working on areas where there is room for improvement.

“When we went in at the end the manager was a bit disappointed at the manner of the goals. I think especially the second one, because it was a runner coming into the box who should have been picked up.

“It was disappointing but these are things we can iron out and if we keep playing the way we did against Celtic we will do OK.”