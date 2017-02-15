The new tourism spokesman for Dundee’s SNP administration has said he wants the city to develop as a major city break destination.

Bill Campbell, depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, was speaking to the Tele after being appointed to the position.

He said he had accepted the role in a bid to help drive forward tourism in the city.

Mr Campbell said: “One of our main ambitions is to turn Dundee into a major city break destination.

“We’d love Dundee to become a staple destination for people coming on city breaks.

“We have a lot to offer and there’s a lot happening.

“We’re keen to attract as many visitors as possible to the city.

“I will be looking at an overview of the tourism sector in Dundee.

“This is a role I am excited to take on and develop.

“There’s a lot going on in Dundee and we need to be in a position to make the most of it.

“Going forward, my intention is to look at the various component parts in detail.

“Key things to be looked at in a bid to drive tourism in Dundee are transport links, accommodation, business tourism, employment, internet and Wi-Fi links, visitor attractions, and marketing of the city.”

Mr Campbell said he would be looking at transport timetables and road, rail and air links, the provision of informative signage, as well as marketing Dundee at home and abroad.

He also wants to ensure the city has sufficient coach parking and visitor accommodation.

One way to further market the city was by ensuring there was increased use of the dundee.com website, said Mr Campbell.

He said: “This is a website that people can go on to find out what’s happening and we could develop it further.

“In Dundee, there are all these things going on but we need to make sure we tell people about them.

“We want to establish a proper tourism profile for the city and invest in tourism. And we hope to host more exhibitions and seminars as a way to get more people to come to visit the city.

“Business tourism is one way to create a bigger footfall in the city.

“More hotels are currently being built and there is increasing visitor accommodation.

“I also want to investigate various aspects of job training, particularly in the services industry. Tourism is one of Dundee’s most important industries and we want to be in a position to make the most of that. We need to continue to develop tourism and take it forward in a positive manner.”