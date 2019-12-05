Dundee can be global leader in climate change battle, says council leader

Dundee can be a global leader in the fight against climate change, according to council leader John Alexander.

Mr Alexander was speaking yesterday at the launch of the city’s climate action plan, a project which aims to target net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for Dundee by 2045 or sooner.

Businesses and community leaders came together to show their support for the plan, which outlines that it will be “delivered through the four themes of energy, transport, waste and resilience.”

Mr Alexander said: “This action plans sets out 64 main actions we are looking to develop over the next few years.

“It has to be a city wide effort because the council in isolation will not make a huge difference so in bringing together businesses and community groups, all of them have valuable expertise that we can use.

“There is an environmental benefit to this but there is also social and economic benefits as well.

“We are a really vibrant city for that climate change agenda.”

The director of the Dundee Heritage Trust, Deirdre Robertson was among those who committed to achieving the goals set out in the action plan.

She explained: “Dundee Heritage Trust have been committed to the sustainability agenda for quite some time now.

“Colleagues here have already achieved a green tourism award so our aim within the trust is to move that on from our current silver status onto the gold status but going forward our plan is to take a leadership role in the city.”

The launch of the action plan came on the same day the council outlined plans to purchasetwo electric bin lorries – a move thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

Councillors will be asked to approve the purchase of a pair of 26 tonne Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles when they meet next week.

As part of the council’s drive to reduce the environmental impact of its fleet, discussions have taken place with Transport Scotland to support the transition of larger vehicles to zero emission options.