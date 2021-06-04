EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Camperdown Golf Course and clubhouse to reopen

Golf is to return to Dundee’s Camperdown Park, we can exclusively reveal.

Dundee City Council has agreed in principle to back a plan for the reopening of Camperdown Golf Course, the 18-hole facility that officially closed in April 2020.

It is set to be replaced by a nine-hole golf course, 18-hole putting range and state-of-the-art 20-bay driving range.

The old clubhouse at Camperdown House would also be reopened to include a bar and cafe.