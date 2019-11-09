Dundee campaigner takes petition for stricter laws on restraining children to Holyrood

A children’s campaigner has taken her petition for stricter rules around the use of restraint and seclusion in schools to the Scottish Parliament.

Beth Morrison started her campaign nine years ago after her son Calum was restrained by staff at Kingspark School in Dundee.

A medical expert, who had not examined Calum but was given details of a GP examination from the police, said the injuries were likely consistent with a face-down restraint, which is against guidelines that schools are supposed to follow.

© DC Thomson

The expert also stated that Calum’s injuries, haemorraghing to the chest, were in his experience ordinarily only seen in post-mortem examinations.

And questions were also raised around staff training in the use of restraint.

This week Beth appeared in front of the parliamentary petitions committee, with hundreds of case studies of parents and families who had experienced similar issues.

She said: “I was invited to Holyrood along with Bruce Adamson, children’s commissioner, to present evidence to the parliamentary petitions.

“I was very vocal about this and soon other families contacted me to say their child had been treated like this too.

“We are calling for standalone statutory guidance, training for staff and mandatory recording and reporting to be introduced as soon as possible.

“This whole thing started because of Kingspark and the way children were treated. No one in Dundee wanted to talk about what was going on. My husband and I did everything but we were ignored. The families involved were scared.”

As a result of the petition, and a campaign which won the support of families across the country, Scotland’s commissioner for children and young people carried out an investigation and published a damning report “No Safe Place” in December last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are fully engaged with Police Scotland and the procurator fiscal, as well as the Scottish Children & Young People’s Commissioner, an external investigation and recommendations from the subsequent report.

“The most recent inspection of Kingspark School and local authority quality assurance processes have found the school provides a strong focus on ensuring the wellbeing of children and young people.”