Dundee campaigner hits out at crisis as OAPs left ‘soaked in urine’ for hours

A pensioners’ campaigner has branded the current care crisis in Dundee as “the stuff of nightmares”.

The Tele reported at the weekend that elderly and disabled clients of private healthcare company Allied Healthcare had been left without carers visiting them in their home for up to 16 hours.

In some instances clients had been left soaked in urine, cold and hungry and bed-bound.

An anonymous whistleblower said they were aware of at least 30 elderly and vulnerable Allied Healthcare service users who had been left in these circumstances.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners Forum, said she was alarmed to learn about the issues.

And the campaigner said the people affected “deserve better”.

She said: “This is the stuff of nightmares and a direct consequence of outsourcing care for vulnerable older people.

“I cannot imagine the distress this will have caused.”

Dorothy added: “Clearly there were not enough staff to cope with the workload and managers did not respond quickly enough to prevent this terrible outcome.

“The system needs looked at. Vulnerable older people must not be left at the mercy of an inefficient and uncaring provider to save the statutory authorities a few pounds. We deserve better.”

Meanwhile councillor Ken Lynn, vice-chairman of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership’s integrated joint board, said he had been very distressed to learn what had happened.

He said: “I was made aware that there had been serious issues two weekends ago caused by Allied Healthcare staff shortages.

“The partnership, including Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside, has stepped in and has taken on other private care companies to resolve this issue and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We have brought in other private health care companies to ensure the level of care that is expected for our elderly and disabled in Dundee is provided.”

And Bill Bowman, North East MSP, also called for answers.

He said: “Serious questions need to be asked of the firm involved, and how it got into this unacceptable situation.”

A spokesman for Allied Healthcare previously said: “We are aware of instances where the high level of service we provide has not been upheld, something we are working to resolve.”