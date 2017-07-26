Dundee cafe needs your votes to win prestigious national title

A cafe in Dundee is looking for votes in its bid to win the title of Britain’s Best Cafe 2017.

Organised by SIG Roofing, more than 500 cafes have already signed up to this national competition in a bid to take the title and over the next three months will be encouraging their customers to vote for them.

Dundee is so far represented by the Jute Cafe Bar in Dundee Contemporary Arts, Nethergate.

When voting closes at the end of September, 14 regional winners will be invited to attend a presentation lunch in London, where the national titleholder will be officially announced and collect their prize of a holiday to the Caribbean island of Cuba.

Click here to vote.