Dundee cafe boarded up after its creepy owner organised sex games in the basement

A creepy cafe owner coerced two men to sexually touch each other in the basement of his work.

Paul Barty made the men play a seedy game of spin the bottle with a salt shaker at Auntie Betty’s Cafe on Seagate back in January.

The cafe is now boarded up with a note on the door saying it has closed due to “unforseen circumstances”.

A court heard that 47-year-old Barty was lying on a bed in the basement of the cafe when he called for the men to come down and see him. The cafe was open to the public at the time.

Barty asked the men to play spin the bottle before asking them to molest each other.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith said: “One of the complainers said he wouldn’t do it.

“As he felt pressured, he felt the other complainer’s genitals over their clothing.

“The accused dared both complainers to feel each other’s genitals at the same time.

“Both parties obliged because they felt pressured into it.”

Both victims were described as being “shocked” about what happened and later contacted the police.

Barty, of Errol, pled guilty on the day he was due to stand trial of causing the men to engage in sexual activity with each other at the cafe on January 17.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said that Barty has now given up the business and has no contact with his victims.

He said: “As your lordship heard, it was accepted by Mr Barty this game had been engaged in.

“It is clearly a matter he has considerable regret about.

“It’s something he hasn’t done before and does not want to do it again.”

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports by Sherif John Rafferty.

Barty was placed on the sex offenders register.