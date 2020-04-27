Dundee cabbie and author’s latest novel will be set during the infamous Timex strike

A city cabbie turned author is putting the finishing touches to his fifth novel, which is brimming with tales of murder set against the backdrop of the notorious Timex strike.

Craig McCabe from Kirkton, has already found success with books Driving Nowhere and Yougsters, both similarly set in his home town.

The taxi driver was inspired to try his hand at writing after years of inspiration from his time behind the wheel.

Now the 45-year-old is delving into his own past. and one of his first jobs after leaving Lawside Academy, when he started work at the Timex Factory.

Although the central character in his latest book, “The Last Great Strike (A Timex Story)”, is fictional, the 1993 strike will play a part,

He said: “The book focuses around Tommy who comes out of prison in London after serving 22 years for murder.

“He returns to his home city and thinks back to how he ended up where he did and it started from the strikes.”

Craig, who worked on the assembly line at the Timex at the age of 18 was laid-off on Christmas Eve of 1992, just weeks before the strike began.

However his mum Rose, who worked in the factory for a number of years, took part and Craig joined her on the picket line, which stood firm until the site was eventually shut in August 1993.

He added: “I was on a temporary contract at that time and I think at that point I thought we’ll get back but obviously that didn’t happen.

“My mum Rose worked there and she was a quality controller. I remember the events of that time very well, I’ve still got images of my mum on the picket line.

“My family were really affected by this strike like so many others in the city.

“I’ve had the plot for the book for years, although the central character is fictional most of the events around Dundee at that time are factual.

“There was a taxi firm that went bust during the strike for taking scabs over the picket line and I’ve also been doing my research into the more violent side of the strikes.”

The writer who revealed he has “30 years worth of material” to get down onto paper has played out his stories in the backdrop of his home city, while making reference to some of its characters.

He said finding his feet in the world of publishing had never been something he had envisaged doing when he left school.

He added: “School wasn’t really for me and I never would have imagined sitting here speaking about publishing another title.

“When I started working in the taxi that’s when I started thinking about plots, purely hearing some of the things I did while dropping off fares.

“The Timex work is about a third of the way through. Trying to balance it with working is difficult, I’ve got about 30 years worth of material.

“I’ve not given too much away about the story line but given the events of that time people are really interested by the work I’ve been doing on the book.

“At this stage I’m hoping to get the book out by the start of next year.”

Those looking to read Craig’s previous works can purchase them on Amazon where they are available to download or buy in hardback.