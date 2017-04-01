Dundee cab drivers ‘selling on’ taxi licences for thousands

Taxi licences in Dundee are changing hands for thousands of pounds, it has been alleged.

Leading city taxi bosses claim that the practice is widespread and common knowledge among taxi drivers and operators.

The latest allegations come at a time of apparently general unrest in the taxi trade in Dundee, with a recent customer survey revealing there was concern over high fares, bad service and rude taxi drivers.

There are currently 582 taxis registered to operate in Dundee while the city council’s limit is set at 555.

It has now been claimed that certain taxi operators are openly boasting about how much money they have received for their saloon plate.

It is claimed that some are swapping hands for between £8,000 and £10,000.

The allegations were made at a Dundee City Council meeting, where an application from S1TYS Taxis of Commercial Street was debated.

The firm was asking to replace an existing taxi licence with an electric vehicle one.

There were objections to the application from Dundee Hackney Cab Association (DHA) and the GMB union, both of which said there were already too many taxis on Dundee’s streets.

S1TYS was granted its application but both firms claimed this would result in too many taxis on the streets.

Speaking at the meeting, Erik Thoresen of the DHA, claimed that licences were changing hands for a lot of money.

He continued: “It’s common knowledge this is going on.

“The whole taxi trade knows about this.

“It is lucrative to have a saloon car licence.

“Holders can receive between £8,000 to £10,000 for one.

“How can we reach the licence limit if licences are not becoming available because of this practice?”

Willie Lees, of the GMB, said his major concern was that the council would allow more corporate licences to be granted in its bid to get more electric vehicles in Dundee.

Mr Lees was asking for a suspension on issuing all new plates until the local authority’s limit of 555 figure was reached.

A council spokesman said that the meeting was not the forum for the wider discussion.

The spokesman added: “If people want to appeal certain decisions they can do so in front of a sheriff.

“The sheriff could then consider the general policy regarding taxis in the city.”

There are ongoing concerns about the number of electric taxis on city roads.

And there are fears that they are “not fit for purpose”.

There are also fears that there are too many taxis in Dundee.

These concerns and allegations come after a recent survey — carried out by Leeds-based company ch2m — revealed that demand for taxis in Dundee has soared over the past two years.

The same survey — which was carried out on behalf of the city council — also revealed issues highlighted by some of those consulted included complaints over high fares, bad service and rude drivers.