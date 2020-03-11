The future’s bright for Dundee butchers despite challenges of high street

The city’s butchers say they will always have a place on the high street despite the well-documented challenges being faced by other businesses in the heart of the city.

With Monday marking the beginning of National Butchers Week the Tele hit the streets to speak to the traditional traders locally to see how they are coping amid a spate of high-profile shop closures in the city centre and further afield.

But, despite the problems facing independent businesses, butchers in Dundee remain buoyant about the future of their trade.

Scott McRitchie, manager at Scott Brothers in the Nethergate, said: “It’s hopefully on the up-and-up.

“It’s a lot different than it used to be. People looking for easy teas and quick meals.

“There will definitely always be a butcher’s on the High Street though.”

For Scott, the trade is more a labour of love than just a job.

He said: “I’ve been doing this for 10 years. I just started with an apprenticeship.

“Once you’ve been doing it a while it gets really good. You get to learn a lot about your food and where it comes from.

“It does take a lot more skill that normal jobs, but anyone could definitely do it if they put their mind to it.

“I really enjoy the production, making the burgers and the sausages and things like that.

“It’s all good, friendly people that come in here too, we’ve got a really good customers.”

Businesses such as Scott Brothers and Grossetts have long been household names in Dundee, and have been putting beef, pork, chicken, turkey and lamb on the city’s tables for generations.

Grossets’ owner believes that it’s the local ingredients and a friendly face which make the meatmarkets in the area such a success.

Gilber Grossett, the owner of the Perth Road shop, said: “We specialise in Aberdeen Angus, and all our ingredients.

“We’re a small, local business and we concentrate on being friendly.

“Last week we had our busiest week of the year. My wife maybe thought it was people stockpiling, but I didn’t think so. Not beef.

“The butchers in Dundee all put in a lot of effort and they’re a really great set of local businesses.”

The Grossetts owner also revealed how much he enjoys being a butcher.

He said: “I love my job.

“It’s early starts and late finishes, but I still really enjoy it.

“I love making all the sausages, haggis, burgers and black pudding. I don’t really know why, it’s just in my blood.

“On Saturday I had a fantastic 10oz rib eye steak, which was just amazing.”

Outside of the city centre, businesses are also continuing to thrive.

Bobby Schofield, co-owner of MacDonald and Son in Lochee, said: “It’s nice and steady, we’ve got a loyal customer base and everything’s good.

“It’s just about introducing the right products and keeping up with the times.

“We just got a new sign, logo and website and we revamped the shop a bit.

“Before I came into the business I was in sales and marketing and, trust me, this job is a lot more rewarding.

“You’re always on your feet and there’s always something to do. You’re constantly on the go.

“You come in at 7.30 but before you know it it’s 5pm, there’s just that much to do.

“I think that if I had to pick my favourite thing that we do it would have to be a nice, medium rare sirloin steak.”