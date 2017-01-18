A Dundee butcher has won a gold award for its white pudding, just days after being honoured for its sausage rolls at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Scott Brothers claimed the prize in the second product evaluation for white puddings.

Butchers from across Scotland gathered in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, to be judged by food industry experts, members of Oldmeldrum Community Council and other local foodies.

Their mealie treats were then picked for the gold prize after a long deliberation.

Tracey Gardner of sponsors Grampian Oat Products said: “We love a traditional mealie pudding and were very impressed with the standard of entries from all over Scotland. We extend our congratulations to all of the winners.”

The white pudding evaluation attracted 46 entries from manufacturers from as far as Cumbria and Shetland.