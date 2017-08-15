A Dundee motorist attacked a man in a row over a parking space.

At the city’s sheriff court, Alexander Bayne, 59, of Annfield Street, admitted punching Christopher MacDougall.

The court heard the incident happened when Bayne’s wife parked outside The Butcher The Baker in Annfield Road.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told the court that Bayne’s wife had taken one of the parking spaces outside the shop.

She said: “The complainer is employed as a butcher at premises on Annfield Road.

“The accused’s wife parked her car outside the shop and told the complainer that she was leaving the car there because there was nowhere else to park.

“He told her that she shouldn’t park her car there as it was for customers only.

“Later the complainer noticed the accused returning to the car, as he could see it out of the window, and he told the accused that the car park was for customers only.

“The accused then told him that there was no such thing as private parking in Scotland and that he was not going to go anywhere.

“The complainer then turned towards the staff entrance and said for ***** sake. The accused then got out of the car, approached the complainer and punched him in the face.”

Ms Gillespie added that Mr MacDougall had then managed to grab hold of Bayne and hold him on the ground until he calmed down.

As a result of the assault, Mr MacDougall sustained injuries to his lower lip, which was cut right through.

Representing himself, Bayne told the court that he had been up most of the night with his wife due to her father falling ill and needing assistance.

He said: “It was a fight between two guys over a parking space.

“It was something that didn’t need to happen and I am very sorry that it did happen. It was really a very stressful time for me and my wife.”

Sheriff Carmichael said that he had taken into account Bayne’s clean criminal record. He said: “I am going to take the view that this was out of character. I will defer the case for three months for you to be of good behaviour.”

Bayne was ordered to return to court on November 7.