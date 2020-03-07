Dundee busker ‘Fast Eddie’ spat on takeaway employee and hurled racist abuse

A harmonica playing busker dished out a mouthful of racist abuse in a takeaway shop before spitting on an employee.

Edward Lafferty – known as “Fast Eddie” – stormed into the Curryummy store on Strathmartine Road during a booze-fuelled rampage on Wednesday night.

Lafferty repeatedly made racial slurs towards two men before he spat on one of them.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Lafferty admitted the offences with his solicitor saying that the musician went to the shop because he had been abused by someone connected to one of the employees.

Lafferty, 59, performs almost daily in Dundee city centre and his life was the subject of a documentary film simply titled “Fast Eddie”.

The court heard that the two men were working behind the counter when Lafferty “entered suddenly” and began shouting racial remarks.

According to fiscal depute Laura Hogg, Lafferty said: “Come here ****,” while shouting in an aggressive manner.

Ms Hogg said: “Both witnesses repeatedly asked him to leave the store but he refused.

“One of the witnesses said the police would be contacted if he did not leave. He left before returning in the same manner, continuing to shouting and, on one occasion, making a fist with his right hand as if in a punching motion.

“He lunged towards the witnesses before lunging over the counter and spitting on one of them.”

Lafferty banged the door as he left which caused the glass to crack, resulting in £100 worth of damage.

Police were contacted who caught up with Lafferty nearby. He made no reply to being cautioned and charged.

Lafferty, of Kinghorne Place, pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner towards two men by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and repeatedly making abusive remarks towards them on March 4 at Curryummy, Strathmartine Road. He also admitted spitting on one of the men.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Lafferty, who has previous convictions, suffers from mental health difficulties and learning difficulties.

He said that Lafferty had been abused by an individual who was connected to one of the employees but added that Lafferty accepted his conduct was unacceptable.

Mr Caird said: “He fully accepts and seems to be embarrassed and shocked by his behaviour.

“He’s on medication and had been drinking at the time. He fully accepts the two people in the shop had nothing to do with this.

“It was someone connected to them who has insulted and abused him fairly recently and he was nursing a grudge about that.”

As Sheriff Carmichael was deferring sentence for reports and releasing him on bail, Lafferty said: “I won’t go back there.”

The sheriff responded: “You’re right, you’re not going back as one of the conditions of bail will be that you do not go back to that shop.”

Lafferty also said that he was willing to pay compensation for any damage caused.

Sentence was deferred until April.