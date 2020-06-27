Dundee busker ‘Fast Eddie’ behind bars after intimidating three-year-old as he played the blues

A busker is back behind bars after he admitted intimidating a three-year-old boy while singing the blues.

Harmonica player Edward Lafferty – known locally as “Fast Eddie” – terrified the youngster during the bizarre incident at Slessor Gardens on Wednesday.

Lafferty previously spent a period on remand after multiple incidents of spitting and racist abuse against staff at a Hilltown takeaway.

The 59-year-old was again sent to HMP Perth after making another appearance in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was previously revealed that Lafferty described himself as a “caged animal” because he can’t freely play his harmonica in the city centre due to the pandemic.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on June 24 at Slessor Gardens by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

Lafferty, of Kinghorne Road, also approached the child and “uttered words incoherently in a loud voice.”

The offence was committed while Lafferty was subject to three bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court. He is also on deferred sentence for the previous incidents at Curryummy on Strathmartine Road.

Lafferty previously admitted threatening to kill staff, spitting and dishing out racist abuse during separate incidents at the shop.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said Lafferty suffers from “significant” learning difficulties as well as paranoid schizophrenia.

She told Sheriff Lindsay Foulis: “He had changed venues and was playing his harmonica. He normally plays outside Boots.

“When Mr Lafferty sings the blues he roars incoherently but that’s still singing.

“He did not intend to scare the child; he was singing at the child but accepts what he did scared the young child.

“He wishes to apologise to everyone concerned.”

Mrs Duffy made a motion for bail, stating that Lafferty would adhere to any conditions imposed by the court.

However, Sheriff Foulis deemed that Lafferty was not a fit candidate for bail, saying: “I consider that you pose a significant risk of reoffending.”

Sentence was deferred until July for reports.