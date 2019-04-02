Dundee businesswoman may have to relocate after shop flooded for eighth time

A businesswoman in Stobswell has admitted she may be forced to relocate after her shop was flooded for the eighth time.

Staff at Room 39 were forced to move all their stock out of the clothing boutique after water started to pour in from a property above.

Wendy Sturrock has run the business out of Dura Street for five years but she has been left with a hefty repair bill.

Wendy said the water is coming in from properties above, which are managed by Hillcrest Housing Association.

Wendy – who also owns a hairdressers and a cafe on the street – has admitted she is growing frustrated by what she regards as a lack of action on the issue.

She said: “I can’t fault the Hillcrest tradesmen who have come to assist me but this is the eighth time now we’ve had water pouring into the shop and it has cost me about £3,000 every time.

“Hillcrest has investigated it in the past.

“There is no leak, it is water overrunning from elsewhere.

“It has really got to the stage now where I feel I’ve no other choice but to move the clothing store and the hairdressers.

“I love the businesses being situated in the area but how long can we keep putting up with this?

“During this incident we’ve had stock damage as well as call out charges to get my own people out.

“We were very fortunate we were still in the store when this happened.

“I’ve been disappointed with the way Hillcrest’s hierarchy is dealing with the matter. It’s costing us both a lot of money in repairs and it keeps happening.”

A spokeswoman for Hillcrest said: “When we were made aware of an issue at our property in Dura Street an electrician and plumber attended. Following the investigation no fault was found.

“Our maintenance officer and housing officer have made arrangements to visit our property as well as the shop below.”