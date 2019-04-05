Dundee businessman’s ‘tears of joy’ after new passport ends seven-year battle

A Dundee businessman said he cried “tears of joy” after he finally received a new passport following an agonising seven-year battle.

Hassan Majid Mirza said he has finally achieved closure on the matter after his passport arrived this week.

The 37-year-old – who works at the Fairdeal store in Douglas – will now be able to visit his wife and children in Pakistan.

Hassan’s ordeal started in 2013 when he was unable to travel home for his father’s funeral.

Despite having previously held a UK passport – which expired in 2009 – he had three applications to renew his documentation rejected.

The father-of-two said he attended a meeting at the Glasgow passport office last month before he was given the good news.

Hassan’s story was raised at Westminster, with Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie addressing Prime Minister Theresa May about his constituent’s plight.

Speaking today, Hassan said he wanted to thank Mr Hosie for bringing the issue before parliament.

He said: “I watched Mr Hosie in Westminster and the prime minister apologised about the lack of progress on my case.

“It has been a long road. I haven’t seen my family in such a long time.

“I have been disappointed in the way it has been handled. I supplied 30 documents throughout the process to prove who I was.”

Hassan, who previously owned the News Centre shop on Strathmartine Road, said it had cost him more than £20,000 in legal fees and costs but he was grateful the matter had now reached a conclusion.

He added: “While I’ve been away from Pakistan I’ve lost my mother and father.

“I never thought this would take seven years.

“During this time they’ve been happy for me to work and stay in the country.

“If they thought I was living here illegally or had any reservations about who I was, why didn’t they arrest me and send me back?”

Hassan said: “My plans are now to visit my family within the next month or so.

“I will be delighted to see them again and pay my respects to my mother and father.

“There were a number of sleepless nights thinking the harsh reality might be that another application would be rejected.

“I hope my story will stop others having to go through a similar process.

“I don’t think it should ever have reached the stage of being taken to Westminster in the first instance.”