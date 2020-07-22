Dundee businessman unveils plans to build base for electric vehicles and homeless hub

The man behind Dundee delivery firm Zippy D has revealed proposals which could see a new base for his fleet of electric vehicles – as well as a new hub for the city’s homeless.

Neil Robertson, managing director of Zippy D, wants to buy a new site on Ash Street to build an underground electric car park for his 45-strong fleet of vehicles.

But he also hopes to transform part of the site into a homeless hub and is working to develop plans which would give shelter and kitchen space to people sleeping rough in the city’s streets.

He said: “We were looking to get a new home for our fleet, so this move will basically get us out of everyone’s road so we are not bothering anyone at the charging points elsewhere in the city.

“But when I saw the potential of the new site I had this vision of helping the homeless in Dundee with a homeless shelter as well.

“We would have an underground car park with electric charging stations and then we would build the homeless hub on top of that.

“I would like to see that space turned into a homeless shelter, and I have an architect at the moment looking to design it as a solar building powered by solar energy to help with climate change.

“This plan would 100% be to help the community and to help the homeless as well.”

He now needs £35,000 to secure the site and £350,000 to complete the purchase of the property.

Neil is urging members of the public to buy Zippy D’s locally made face coverings for £6.40, £2.25 of which goes towards fundraising for the property purchase and 75p goes to the business’ charity fund which supports food projects in Dundee.

Neil said: “All of my plans are provisional at the moment and depend on trying to raise the funds I need to secure the property as well.

“We have been supporting homeless causes for a long time and we like to get involved with various charities in Dundee.

“We will now continue working to raise the funds as we need to make this vision a reality.

“This ticks all the boxes, it helps me, it helps the community, it helps the homeless, and it helps those who support the homeless as well.

“For me, it is priceless.”