Dundee businessman receives union apology over wages accusation

Union bosses have issued an apology to a Dundee businessman after falsely accusing him of failing to pay staff wages at a restaurant he owned.

Unite the Union posted the message on its Facebook page following a series of accusations it levelled at Dr Rami Sarraf after he took over the Brassica restaurant on the city’s Shore Terrace.

The business folded in October last year and administrators were appointed, while nine staff claimed they were owed £28,000 in unpaid wages and tips by the previous owner Tayone Food.

Unite hospitality officials insisted Dr Sarraf, who owns White Pearl Dental Practice in the city, was responsible for the wages owed to staff.

However, they now accept that is not the case. They said: “On January 17 2019, we posted in relation to Dr Rami Sarraf, further to our campaign to recover money on behalf of former employees of the Brassica Restaurant, Dundee.

“In that post, and in a subsequent email to Oli Norman of Itison on January 24 2019, we asserted that Dr Sarraf was under a legal obligation to make such payments and was in breach of that obligation.

“We are happy to clarify that Dr Sarraf is not under any such legal obligation and confirm that failure to make such payments does not therefore amount in law to improper conduct. Rather, the efforts by Unite to secure payment for our members proceed on the basis of what we consider to be a moral and not a legal duty on Dr Sarraf.

“The post (on January 17) additionally suggested Dr Sarraf was occupying the premises of Brassica without a formal lease, and was accordingly illegal. Further, the post suggested that Dr Sarraf might be investigated by Police Scotland for possible fraud.

“Contrary to that post, we are asked to confirm Dr Sarraf was not, in fact, occupying the premises illegally. We are happy to do so.

“Unite can clarify it does not have any basis for alleging fraudulent behaviour on the part of Dr Sarraf. We apologise for any distress caused to him.”