Dundee businessman offers holiday in the sun for a lucky NHS worker

A Dundee businessman is offering NHS workers a chance to win a five star holiday in Bulgaria once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

William Wallace, 55, who owns Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom on the Perth Road, was so impressed by all the work done by NHS staff on the front line he wanted to say thanks.

So, with business partner and nephew, Garry Wallace, 39, the duo are offering up a dream prize.

William said: “We obviously go out and clap every Thursday night along with everyone else in appreciation of our amazing NHS staff.

“However, we wanted to do more if we could. We thought about offering a discount or free meals to NHS workers once the tearoom can re-open, but thought that might be a bit difficult and cumbersome to organise.

“We were also thinking about whether nor not we would be able to get away on our own holiday to our flat in Bulgaria which is scheduled for August.

“We reckon that probably won’t happen and it was then that the idea struck us.”

William is offering an NHS worker the chance to win a two-week holiday at his flat in a five-star resort in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

The flat sleeps four, making it ideal for family use, and the winner will only need to pay for flights.

William said: “It would be great if a local nurse, doctor, paramedic, porter or hospital cleaner could get the use of the flat.

“Anyone really that is working on the front line for the NHS in Dundee.

“They are all currently working so hard that if they had a holiday in the sun to look forward to that would hopefully give them and their family a real boost.”

In terms of how to enter for chance to win the holiday, William said people could nominate themselves or someone else for the use of the flat – and then it would be luck of the draw.

He said: “My plan is that once we can re-open the tea room we will put all the names submitted into a hat and draw out the winners.

“That would obviously be the fairest way to do this. We feel it’s the least we can do for someone who has been working so hard on the front line during this crisis.”