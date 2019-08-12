Dundee businessman Kris wants credit for darts star Raymond van Barneveld’s trainers

A businessman has become embroiled in a row over a pair of bespoke trainers designed for legendary darts player Raymond van Barneveld.

Kris Boyle, owner of Dundee Sole – the city’s first “sneaker laundry and trainer refurbishment centre” – wants recognition for creating the custom-made shoes.

The orange and black Adidas originals feature the Dutchman’s portrait on the tongue and a picture of his Barney Rubble logo making a 180 – the maximum score in darts – on the heel.

The word “Barney” is written above the classic three-stripe logo on the side.

Images of the snazzy shoes went viral earlier this year and were retweeted by van Barneveld’s own Twitter account.

But their creation was credited to a “restoration company in Hull” instead of Kris, who actually carried out the work with colleague Alan Uribe.

Kris, 31, told the Tele that he had been approached by Billy Gill – the man behind Adidas Hull – to create the design last year.

But last week an article appeared in a local newspaper in Hull crediting Billy without referencing the Dundee business.

Kris said: “When the article appeared in the press in Hull there was an image of the Barney shoe claiming Billy created it.

“We’d previously had an exchange of words regarding the van Barneveld tweet and he claimed this wasn’t van Barneveld’s ‘proper post’.

“When I read the article from Hull last week I was in disbelief – he’s been nothing more than a middle man in all this.

“The whole design process was created here. We worked on the Barney logo on the tongue of the shoe and the Barney Rubble logo at the back.”

Kris, who previously customised shoes for former Dundee football star Fabian Caballero, added: “The pictures that appeared on the article were taken in my old premises on Cleghorn Street.”

Kris said he now stamps bespoke trainers with the logo “Made In Dundee”.

“My biggest regret is that we put ‘Made In The Netherlands’ on the shoe and not Dundee,” he said.

Billy has ‘sympathy’

The Tele contacted Billy Gill of Adidas Hull who said he “sympathised” with Dundee Sole over the way the whole situation has played out.

The 21-year-old said he had been approached by Raymond van Barneveld about the custom-made shoes ahead of his planned retirement next year.

He said he bought the Adidas shoes before approaching Dundee Sole for the design.

Billy said: “Dundee Sole does some amazing work. I approached them about the partnership and I credited them within my Instagram post for the work they’d done on the shoes.

“I do see why there is a bit of an issue from Dundee Sole about how this has played out.

“I was contacted by the media locally – they used the images of the Barney shoe while asking me about my business as a whole.”