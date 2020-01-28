Dundee businessman Furqan helping promote firms worldwide

A Dundee businessman is now part of a trading platform which aims to help UK businesses expand into international markets.

Company director Furqan Baig was recently appointed vice-president for Scotland of the UK Asian Business Council (UKABC) which assists businesses to make deals across the world.

He fulfils the role of vice-president while still running his own accountancy firm, Instruo, in the city.

Furqan said: “I became involved with the UKABC in 2017 when I carried out some consultancy work with them, which involved strategy workshops and implementation.

“I have now been vice-president for three months. The UKABC is a trading platform that helps UK businesses expand into international markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“The UKABC also facilitates deals across the world. It is looking to help black, minority and ethnic communities and the wider community to highlight and promote their businesses nationally, as well as helping businesses looking to come to the UK from Asia or Africa.

“Furthermore, we are looking to host an awards ceremony in partnership with Instruo Accountants to bring this to fruition.

“We will be aligning with other partners in due course. It is an exciting time for the UKABC, which aspires to become the voice for Scottish businesses nationally and internationally.”

Through Instruo Accountants, Furqan has also set up training workshops with the aim of assisting small business and tech/gaming companies to keep on top of their finances using accountancy software FreeAgent.

Furqan added: “The training at Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce is going well. The uptake has been less than expected but consistent.

“We are looking to continue our business workshops for the time being as we believe in genuinely assisting business owners through our workshops.

“We are looking forward to working with the UKABC and a number of other key partners in our region through the consultancy arm of our business which, after brief exploration, we found was a viable and unique opportunity for us to grow and strengthen our business and the relationships that we have built.”

Financial advice and support

Instruo, which was set up by Furqan in April of last year, provides accountancy support as well as training services to help small businesses manage their finances.

Following the closure by banks of local branches, he believes it is a great time to offer financial advice to businesses affected by the loss of local services.

He said: “The closure of bank branches in Dundee has meant there is an increase in the

number of clients looking for financial advice.

“We have reputable partners working together with us in the legal and financial industry.

“Essentially we’re everything our clients will need under one roof.

“This will enable them to stay on top of their finances and ensure they can spend the time saved focusing on their business.”