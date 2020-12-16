He usually hides away during this time of year, but given the tough 12 months everyone has endured, even The Grinch has decided to pitch in and deliver Christmas gifts.

The man behind the familiar green mask is Tony Stewart, who owns children’s party supply firm, Bears and Bouncys, and decided to add a touch of festive magic to local kids’ days.

Tony, who lives in Kirkton, will don the outfit of the iconic Dr Seuss character and hand deliver his build-a-bear Christmas Eve boxes.

He started the business just before lockdown and decided to finish off the year in the festive spirit.

He said: “I saw a woman who does elf visits around the area and noticed that kids seemed to love it, so I took inspiration from her and decided to make the deliveries a bit more special.

“I have done a few visits so far and while a lot of the kids have been so excited and loved it some of the kids had to warm up to the Grinch and were a bit scared at first, but overall it has had a really great reaction.

© Kenny Smith

“I just wanted to boost the kids’ happiness a bit after everything that has happened this year, and I already had the costume from last year so I thought I would go for it.

“Parents can order the box which comes with the teddy skin, stuffing, a wish star which they can put inside and a birth certificate for their bear. They also get a balloon too.

“This Christmas is going to be a strange one and this lockdown has been hard on the kids not getting to see their friends, so this gives them the opportunity to make a new friend and also do an activity with their parents on Christmas Eve.”

The boxes can be purchased here and every box ordered in the area will be hand delivered by the Grinch himself.