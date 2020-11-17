Dundee businessman caught drink-driving damaged Porsche at McDonald’s drive-thru

A sloshed sweets supplier was almost seven times the drink-drive limit when he was stopped by police at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Officers watched as Yasin Okhai briefly blocked the entrance to the Camperdown Leisure Park restaurant on Sunday morning after performing an awkward manoeuvre in his Porsche 911.

The 41-year-old had to be propped up by police as he struggled to maintain his balance.

Okhai, the director of city-based confectionary suppliers Sweetzone Ltd, has now been disqualified from driving on an interim basis after pleading guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said police first became aware of Okhai as he made his way along Dayton Drive.

“The accused began braking abruptly at the entrance to McDonald’s,” Mr Burton said.

“He performed a manoeuvre which blocked the entrance. It was noted that there was extensive damage to the rear offside wheel of the vehicle and the body work.

“Police turned and followed the accused who had stopped at the entrance to McDonald’s drive-thru.

“He lowered his window and it was immediately apparent that he was under the influence of alcohol due to the smell of alcohol, his facial expressions and slurred speech.”

Mr Burton added how Okhai continually lost his footing after leaving the car and was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Okhai, of Glamis Drive, pleaded guilty to providing a reading of 149 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles opted to reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until next month and ordained Okhai to appear. He was disqualified from driving in the interim.