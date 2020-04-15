Dundee businesses supported by Scottish Government grants

Over 500 businesses in Dundee have received support thanks to the Coronavirus Business Support Fund.

The grants, totalling £6 million, come as part of the Scottish Government scheme, which offers help to small companies in receipt of Small Business Bonus Scheme Relief or Rural Relief, as well as hospitality, leisure and retail enterprises with properties with a rateable value between £18,001 and £51,000.

It was announced earlier on Wednesday that an additional £120 million would be put into the national Small Business Grant Scheme, allowing a 100% grant on a small company’s first property as well as a 75% grant on all subsequent small business rates payers properties.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “This grant of either £10,000 or £25,000, which does not have to be paid back, represents a lifeline for many firms and small enterprises across Dundee, whose trade has been decimated by coronavirus.

“We have set ourselves the target of making payments within 10 working days of receiving completed applications to recognise the fact that our firms need this direct support as fast as we can get it to them and these grants represent the start of that process.

“In these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we work with our business community to ensure their longer term success. This funding provides a lifeline for many and when we return to some degree of normality, it’ll be even more important that we support local businesses.”

Alan Ross, convener of City Development Committee, added: “Today’s

announcement of £220 million of support from the Scottish Government is very

welcomed, including the £100 million that will be channelled through local authorities

such as Dundee City Council and national agencies.”

Extra funding support for self-employed people and micro-to small and medium sized businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis has also been announced by the Scottish Government.

Applications for part of the additional £100 million funding will be open by the end of April with arrangements to be made for the Small Business Grant scheme to be able to receive applications by May 5.