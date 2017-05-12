Traders on a busy Dundee street say that roadworks are affecting their businesses.

Clepington Road is closed eastbound between Provost Road and Arklay Street to allow Scottish Water to carry out work.

It is the latest phase in the utility firm’s £5 million mains upgrade across Dundee.

The work is being carried out on behalf of Scottish Water by Caledonia Water Alliance.

Today, traders on the stretch of road said the work — which started last Monday — was having a detrimental impact on their businesses.

David Forbes, owner of Forbes newsagent, said: “I would be interested to know exactly what the situation really is with the works — it is costing us a lot of trade.”

Donna Bell, 49, who works in the newsagent, added: “It has been a lot quieter. It has hit us pretty badly and we just want to see the end of it.”

Mohammad Akhtar, 43, who works at the Premier Mini Market, said the lack of parking was hitting his trade.

He added: “It is having a big impact on our business because there isn’t anywhere for people to park.

“So much of our business comes from people who are driving past.

“There have been fewer customers since the work started.”

However, Davidson’s Chemist has not been affected by the closure.

Pharmacy technician Clare McLeod, 34, said she hadn’t noticed too much of a difference, adding: “We are still getting passing trade.”

Scottish Water previously revealed that some of the piping in Dundee hasn’t been upgraded for almost 100 years.

Prior to the works starting, former councillor Jimmy Black urged people in the area to be patient.

He said: “People are getting fed up — but they would be a lot more fed up if there wasn’t water.”

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We appreciate the frustration of local business owners and customers and thank them for their patience during the works.

“This essential work has been co-ordinated with Dundee City Council roads department and we have taken appropriate measures to minimise the impact on the community.”